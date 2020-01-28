Amid the turmoil

Dear Editor

The last few weeks have been a disaster for Australia with the loss of forests, farmland, farm stock and fodder, homes and other structures. Now we are trying to estimate the loss of our native fauna and guessing our future losses due to, lack of food and water plus injuries. Also the human toll includes deaths, injury and most likely future breakdowns in family structures. We hear so much about the Australian spirit that crosses all known boundaries and religions when fires, floods, tsunamis, volcanic activities and earthquakes strike. In third world countries we see people digging with their bare hands in their attempt to save total strangers. Amid all this turmoil I find it strange that, here in Victoria, we are preparing to partake in the annual sport (bloodbath) of duck shooting. This ‘sport’ is where people don camouflage outfits, use duck lures then shotguns to blast these inoffensive birds from the skies. I suppose that shooters get an adrenaline surge each time they bag a bird.

Bill Brown

Shepparton