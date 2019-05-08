An entertainer like no other this Mother’s Day

SHEPPARTON residents are in for a treat this Mother’s Day. For just a gold coin donation for entry, locals will have the chance to be entertained by Mick Tenace this on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12 from 1:30pm.

A solo entertainer who has played many venues and multicultural events, Mick is an accomplished singer and entertainer and thrives off entertaining a crowd. But he doesn’t just sing at them, he makes it a more interesting show for the audience, and one they can really get involved with. Mick plays a mixture of rock ‘n’ roll, ‘60s, ‘70s and country and can even sing in Italian.

Eureka Shepparton Gardens village manager, David Evans said, “We thought it would be good to give the local community the chance to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment from a local entertainer and help to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

For more information, phone Eureka Shepparton gardens on 5821 7405.