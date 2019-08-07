Another option for older Australians wanting to stay at home

ACCORDING to research, over 60 percent of older Australians would prefer to ‘age in place’ by staying in their own homes. But many people aren’t aware there is government help available to do this.

Latrobe Community Health Service’s, Lisa Robinson said, “A home care package gives you funding for help to stay at home. These include things like cleaning, and general help with getting ready each day. You can also get help mowing the lawns, or with transport. The aim is to help you live a full and active life.”

“Navigating the world of aged care can be complex, so Latrobe Community Health Service can help you get started,” says Ms Robinson.

Their services also include community-based health promotion programs, daily living and rehabilitation assistance, health checks and healthcare plans, medical care and nursing. They also offer home care packages in Shepparton and surrounding areas.

For more information, call Latrobe Community Health Service on 1800 242 696.