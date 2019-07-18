Applications for seniors grants now open

ORGANISATIONS within the Campaspe Shire who support older residents can now apply for this year’s seniors grants. The Seniors Grants Program provides donations of up to $1,000 to incorporated organisations within Campaspe Shire to deliver programs or events aimed at increasing health, wellbeing and social connectedness of older citizens.

Campaspe Shire Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston said, “We are committed to increasing the connectivity and wellbeing of our older citizens and the Seniors Grants Program is a way of achieving this.”

“With a quarter of Campaspe’s population being over 60 years of age, council recognises the importance of supporting community groups offering opportunities for seniors via the program.”

Applications are open now, and close on Friday, August 9. Successful applicants are expected to be notified by the end of August in preparation for Seniors Week in October.

Application forms are available online at www.campaspe.vic.gov.au and for further information call 5481 2200 or email [email protected]