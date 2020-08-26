‘Back Broph’ Campaign Begins

Anthony Brophy has declared his intention to be a candidate for the upcoming Greater Shepparton City Council election.

Known as ‘Broph’, if elected he said he will bring renewed optimism and a fresh face to Council.

Anthony said his experience in government, leadership and retail, together with his interpersonal and communication strengths, will bring a unique skill set to Council which had been lacking in the past.

In what is a year of incredible community turmoil, hardship and difficulty, through the worst pandemic in 100 years, Anthony sees Greater Shepparton can not only recover socially and economically from this but actually sees that difficulty breeds opportunity – that this region is on the cusp of some very big changes.

Anthony said, “We need a team of Councillors who have the background, experience and drive that is needed and who are committed to the community. Ones who support local business, agriculture, families and lobby for the projects that need funding and with vision and direction to where we need to be as a relevant regional city and district.

“We need to demonstrate our clean green way of producing, to demonstrate our environmental credentials.”

The region has changed over the last 20 years and is changing rapidly, and the Greater Shepparton City Council needs to not only be adaptive to that change but be the catalyst for those changes.

“Shepparton needs Councillors who listen and understand the community they live in and advocate for them to the higher levels of government, to promote business, retail and industry, that appreciate the agriculture and horticulture in the area and the factories and all the challenges and opportunities that those sectors offer,” Anthony said.

‘Broph’ has received incredible personal endorsements, business backing, cultural support and has a broad range of followers from all walks of life who are joining his campaign to have him on Council.