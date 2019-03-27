Bushies’ NAB league squad announced

A NUMBER of local footy players are set to take to the grounds as part of the Murray Bushrangers’ NAB League Under 18 Squad for 2019.

A squad of 52 players from 20 clubs will represent the Murray Bushrangers in the newly named NAB League competition.

This squad includes locals, Cameron Wild, Lachlan Ash and Ethan Baxter from Shepparton, Zane Barzen, Zavier Maher, Jye Chalcraft, Kade Chalcraft, Liam Fiore, Sean Thompson and Jhett Cooper from Shepparton United, James Boyer from Congupna, Joshua O’Dwyer from Numurkah and Lachlan Sykes from Mooroopna. Cam Wilson (Rutherglen) and Lachlan Ash will co-captain the team.

Murray Bushrangers talent manager, Mick Wilson said, “Selection began in July last year where clubs nominated their talented players. A squad of 90 players joined pre-season in November with our final squad selected after a series of intraclub and practice matches.”

New coach, Mark Brown said, “It was a very thorough selection process and whilst there are disappointed players, each of these players are well prepared for the upcoming season.

“We will continue to monitor their development and many players will come back into the squad on the back of strong local footy and continued improvement.”