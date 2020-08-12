Call for firefighters for the next bushfire season

More than ever, the need for trained firefighters is becoming more evident. Fire chiefs from around the country have made a call for an increased level of professional firefighters at the recent Royal Commission into Bushfires.

Now the Victorian Government is recruiting forest firefighters who are ready to step up and help protect their communities and the environment this bushfire season.

The recruitment drive offers employment, training and pathway opportunities for suitable applicants in regional communities. Successful applicants will join a highly skilled team of more than 1,000 frontline forest firefighters ready to keep Victorians safe.

As well as their crucial frontline duties, forest firefighters play an important role in bushfire prevention and preparedness, conducting planned burns, undertaking roadside vegetation and fire trail maintenance and other fuel management activities. They also support other emergency work.

Applications for Project Firefighters are open from Friday 31 July and close on Sunday 23 August. For further information and to apply visit ffm.vic.gov.au or call 136 186.