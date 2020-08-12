Call to get on the roll and vote

RESIDENTS and ratepayers of Greater Shepparton are reminded to check their enrolment on the Victorian electoral roll ahead of October’s general council election.

The election, to be conducted by postal vote this year, is on October 24 with ballot papers mailed out in early October. Nine councillors will be re-elected or elected in the election to the Greater Shepparton City Council for a four-year term.

Eligible voters have until 4pm on August 28 to check and update their details, with a particular emphasis on postal addresses.

Electoral commissioner, Warwick Gately, issued a call to Shepparton residents and ratepayers to be ready to have their say.

“If you’re an Australian citizen and you’ve recently turned 18 or moved, and you haven’t enrolled or updated your address, or if you’ve just closed your post office box with Australia Post, you can enrol or update your details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment.’

More information is available by calling the Victorian Electoral Commission on 131 832 or at vec.vic.gov.au.