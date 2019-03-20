Calls for release of dangerous Shepparton intersection audit

SAFETY concerns for the Nixon and Wyndham Street intersection have been put back in the spotlight, with calls for VicRoads to produce a road safety audit and to undertake safety upgrades.

Following a serious collision between a car and a truck in May 2018, which resulted in a woman being hospitalised, Liberal Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell raised the safety concerns, stating that traffic signal visibility was a contributing factor in the collision.

After initially raising the matter in State Parliament, Ms Lovell understood that VicRoads would conduct the audit, with no results released to the public to date, and is now calling on the minister to release the findings.

Ms Lovell said, “Motorists travelling west in Nixon Street approaching Wyndham Street do not face a traffic signal mastarm, an elevated traffic signal, and are forced to rely on traffic signals at normal ground level with one obstructed from view by a tree.

“Compounding the issue is that motorists are getting distracted by a highly visible traffic signal mastarm facing westbound traffic at the next intersection at Nixon Street/Welsford Street.

“The installation of a traffic signal mastarm at the intersection of Nixon Street and Wyndham Street for westbound traffic would avert motorist confusion, improve signal visibility and help prevent further collisions at the intersection.”