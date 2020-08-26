Cash injection to diversify economy

THE redevelopment of Tatura Library, an upgrade of the Kyabram Fauna Park and a glamping pilot program led by the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation are among nine projects across the Nicholls electorate to share in $2.8 million of Federal Government funding.

The funding, part of the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, is aimed at diversifying economies in the region.

Federal member for Nicholls, Damian Drum, said the projects would attract more tourists, build more businesses and create more jobs.

“Diversification is more than a buzz word when you look through the projects receiving funding in our region,” he said.

The Goulburn Valley Regional Library Corporation will receive $100,000 to redevelop the Tatura Library to include access to government services and meeting rooms.

The Yorta Cultural Immersion Program Pilot will receive $125,500 to plan for an education-linked cultural immersion program including glamping accommodation.

Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation chief executive officer, Monica Morgan, said she was “ about the funding, which would complement the redevelopment of the Dharnya Cultural Centre in Barmah.

The centre received $3.7 million in July as part of the State Government’s economic stimulus package.

“This funding has really come at the right time for us. We’re hoping this can attract people to the area who aren’t necessarily your rugged camper-types,” she said.