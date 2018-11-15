Chamber elects president and vice

AT THE recent Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry board meeting, Carl Hainsworth was officially re-elected as president of the chamber for another term. John Anderson was elected vice president and also Chair of the CBD Sub Committee having recently sold his pharmacy after almost 40 years of trading.

With over 40 years of experience in the business sector and three years on the chamber board, Carl Hainsworth said that officially being elected again as president for another term was an honour.

“We have achieved a great deal in the last 12 months especially the decision from council to proceed with the partial opening of the mall. My decision to stay on as president is to oversee the implementation of the final design. I would also like to instigate through the chamber a few more programs aimed at youths that connect them with local business, which will help to show them the potentials available here in Shepparton,” Carl said.

John Anderson brings much experience to the role, having been in business in retail for nearly 40 years and an active member of the local community.

John said, “The chamber of commerce is moving into a new and exciting era with the great success of the iconic business awards, the planned CBD revitalisation and also construction of SAM to move Greater Shepparton forward.

“We hope to continue our close relationship with council and also the other groups to help make Shepparton a prosperous destination.”