As we move into the next phase of living under restrictions imposed because of COVID-19, the Premier and Chief Health Officer have made announcements has led to some easing of those restrictions across the state. T he raising of some of the restrictions will now see changes to some of Greater Shepparton City Council’s facilities and services.

Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said, “With the Premier recently announcing a switch in messaging from ‘stay home’ to ‘stay safe’ we are doing everything in our power to assist our community to transition to what will be our new normality, however the health and safety of our residents remains our number one priority,” she said.

There is an in-depth process at Council that oversees the re-opening of services, and this includes making sure re-opening is feasible with the numbers allowed in certain spaces, and making sure is it is safe including signage, cleaning and record keeping. Further modification and re-opening of Council services will only be undertaken when required measures are in place to keep the community and our staff safe and well.

As from June 1, services such as caravan parks, libraries, visitor centre, the Shepparton Art Museum will all be opened with limited conditions. For full detail of Council services, refer to the Council website at www.greatershepparton.com.au