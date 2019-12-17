Church service times over Christmas

Seventh-day Adventist Church
- 124 Graham Street, Shepparton
- Christmas Service on Saturday, December 21 at 11am
Encounter Christian Church
- 155 Verney Road, Shepparton
- Christmas Celebration Service: Sunday, December 22 at 10am, followed by a free Aussie barbecue after the service
Shepparton Salvation Army
- Cnr Nixon and Orr Street, Shepparton
- Sunday, December 22, Carol Service at 10am
- Christmas Day Service at 9am
Goulburn Valley Christian Fellowship Church
- 9 Pine Road, Shepparton
- Sunday, December 22 from 10:30am followed by free barbecue, jumping castle and snow cones.
- Christmas Day from 10 to 11am
Mooroopna Uniting Church
- Sunday, December 22 at 9:30am
- Christmas Eve Carol Service at 7:30pm
- No service Christmas Day
Shepparton Uniting Church
- Monday, December 23 at 10am
- Tuesday, December 24, family barbecue and service at 6pm, followed by a Candlelight Service at 10pm
- Christmas Day at 9:30am
Shepparton Rural Parish Uniting Church
- Monday, December 23 at 7:30pm at Pine Lodge Uniting Church
- Christmas Day, 9am at Dookie Uniting Church
