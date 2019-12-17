Church service times over Christmas

Seventh-day Adventist Church

  • 124 Graham Street, Shepparton
  • Christmas Service on Saturday, December 21 at 11am

 

Encounter Christian Church

  • 155 Verney Road, Shepparton
  • Christmas Celebration Service: Sunday, December 22 at 10am, followed by a free Aussie barbecue after the service

 

Shepparton Salvation Army

  • Cnr Nixon and Orr Street, Shepparton
  • Sunday, December 22, Carol Service at 10am
  • Christmas Day Service at 9am

 

Goulburn Valley Christian Fellowship Church

  • 9 Pine Road, Shepparton
  • Sunday, December 22 from 10:30am followed by free barbecue, jumping castle and snow cones.
  • Christmas Day from 10 to 11am

Mooroopna Uniting Church

  • Sunday, December 22 at 9:30am
  • Christmas Eve Carol Service at 7:30pm
  • No service Christmas Day

Shepparton Uniting Church

  • Monday, December 23 at 10am
  • Tuesday, December 24, family barbecue and service at 6pm, followed by a Candlelight Service at 10pm
  • Christmas Day at 9:30am

Shepparton Rural Parish Uniting Church

  • Monday, December 23 at 7:30pm at Pine Lodge Uniting Church
  • Christmas Day, 9am at Dookie Uniting Church

 

Encounter Christian Church

  • Sunday, December 22 at 10am, Christmas Celebration Service followed by family barbecue and fun day

