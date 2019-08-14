Come and meet the team

If you are planning to buy your first or next home, it is important to make sure that you are well prepared and are ready to buy when you find the ideal property.

This includes researching the area that you are buying in, thinking about how much you might need to save for your deposit, or perhaps understanding how much equity is available in your current home. Talking to your financial institution early is a good way to make sure that you are on the right track. They can also help you to understand the different finance options available, as well as ways to boost your savings.

GMCU is proud to have branches in ten locations across the region, with friendly staff that understands our local markets. Carly Gittens has recently taken the reins as Numurkah Branch Manager after working with the Numurkah team for almost ten years, and is passionate about helping locals to achieve their financial goals.

Carly said, “At GMCU, we know that the end goal is your home, not your loan, so supporting our members throughout the whole process is an important part of what we do. We are based right here in Numurkah and are only a phone call away if you have any questions along the way.”

GMCU’s Numurkah branch is based at 102 Melville Street, and the team are on hand to help with all of your banking needs. You can contact Carly and the Numurkah team on (03) 5862 2894, or find out more at www.gmcu.com.au