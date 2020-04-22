Continuing to smile and connect with loved ones

1 of 5

Last week, we ran a story about the residents from Shepparton Villages, who have been able to keep connected with their loved ones through the magic of technology. We had a great response from it, and thought we’d continue to share their stories and messages to their families.

Although they’re keeping connected with their loved ones, residents have been missing the outside world and their usual social outings. The staff at Shepparton Villages have been working hard to keep the residents busy with fun and safe activities. Some of the residents have been busy baking in the kitchens, while others are catching up with loved ones through Skype and Zoom calls.

Over the Easter break, the residents at Maculata Place were lucky enough to test-drive a Tovertafel. What’s that you may ask? Well it is in essence a magic table, which is the literal Dutch translation of Tovertafel. This ‘magic’ table provided hours of amusement with games and all sorts of activities for our residents.

As we are all faced with at least four more weeks of this new normal of social distancing and isolation, it’s important to stay connected with our loved ones and remember that we are all in this together. Times may be tough, but it will eventually pass.