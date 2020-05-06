Council budget looking for community feedback

Greater Shepparton City Council released the 2020/2021 Draft Budget for community exhibition and feedback at a Special Council Meeting held last night.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Council will be providing public information sessions via Zoom on Wednesday May 13, at 5.30pm and Thursday May 14, at 12.30pm, with direct feedback being able to be provided online on Council’s website.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said “We encourage our community to view the draft budget on Council’s website and have your say on how it should be allocated.

“As you can see, you can actually make a difference to how the Council’s budget is allocated, so we encourage you to find out more detail via participating in an online Zoom information session or reading the information on Council’s website and then providing feedback. Staff are looking at how in-person presentations to Council can be done to ensure people can explain their submission while adhering to COVID-19 social and physical distancing requirements,” said Cr Abdullah.

“It’s important to note that the budget has been prepared on the assumption current COVID-19 restrictions impacting Council services will continue through to 30 September 2020. The biggest impact we have seen on the budget has come from User Fee income from areas such as Aquamoves, Riverlinks and Shepparton Sports Stadium, which have obviously been out of action under State and Federal Government restrictions,” said Cr Abdullah.

The State Government has set a modest rate cap increase of two percent, which for the median capital improved value of a residential property in Greater Shepparton equates to $28 per year, or 53 cents per week. “These funds will support the recovery of our community post the COVID-19 emergency as well as ensuring Council’s ongoing financial sustainability.”

The draft budget was released for public feedback for a period of four weeks, and submissions must be made by 5pm on 29 May 2020.

Please email [email protected] to register for the Zoom session.