Council masterplan for Mooroopna

While McLennan Street in Mooroopna has the bearing of a stately old country town, it is in need of a makeover and touch up in spots.

The Greater Shepparton City Council has advised that a number of projects included in the Mooroopna McLennan Street Masterplan have commenced construction with others scheduled to begin in the near future.

Council developed a masterplan for streetscape and infrastructure works in consultation with the Mooroopna community, for the area between Ferrari Park and the War Memorial Gardens along McLennan Street.

Work on the Mooroopna War Memorial has begun with new concrete paths and walkways to the rotunda, along with a raised platform. It will also include the installation of new memorial walls and new flag poles. Stage 1 of this project, costing approximately $300,000, has been jointly funded by Greater Shepparton City Council, Mooroopna Rotary Club, Victorian State Government, Shepparton RSL and a number of private donors.

Landscaping of blocks one and two, located near Echuca Road on McLennan Street, and block six on McLennan Street to the west of O’Brien Street, will begin in the coming weeks.

Refurbishment of the Water Tower Gardens public toilets are due to commence in the coming weeks. Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure, Phil Hoare, said “We hope to have the War Memorial works completed in time for ANZAC Day 2020. Importantly, this project includes new memorial panels, which commemorate the service of all Mooroopna and Ardmona soldiers and nurses during the WW2, Vietnam and Korean Wars including the recognition of the local aboriginal men and women”

