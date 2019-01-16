Defining the future of dairy

DAIRY farmers in Northern Victoria are set to get a leg up with the Andrews Labor Government announcing funding for an industry-led project aimed at boosting jobs, training and skills across the sector.

With Victoria’s dairy industry continuing to respond to drought and skills shortages, the $35,000 grant from the Regional Skills Fund is aimed at building local capacity and resilience as well as creating jobs. The ‘defining future dairy industry service sector skills project’ has been driven by industry and was identified by the Goulburn Regional Partnership. The project aims to identify future state-wide dairy skill requirements in line with the rapidly changing environment that the industry now operates within.

Murray Dairy is leading the project and has engaged a consultant to undertake market analysis of Victoria’s dairy services sector, and map current and future skills needs.

The final report will include a dairy industry skills development plan with identified pathways and stakeholders to implement the plan at a regional level.

It will also guide the development of materials and programs delivered by the various education and extension providers.