Do you have a spare snow jacket?

WITH temperatures continuing to drop as we head into winter, the vulnerable need our help. It’s estimated that Australia has 116,000 people who are classified as homeless, and that number is expected to rise due to COVID-19. So, what can we do to help?

Once again, XTM Performance and Anaconda have partnered up for the ‘Heat the Homeless’ appeal. This is an initiative that gets community members to donate pre-loved snow jackets that can be passed on to the homeless to help keep them warm during winter.

Collection points have been set up in Anaconda stores and everyone is encouraged to donate if they can. As well as snow jackets, you can donate pants and fleece jumpers. If you’re wanting to contribute to the appeal but do not have a pre-loved item of clothing to donate, you can purchase a new snow jacket from Anaconda to be put straight into the collection box.

Anaconda Shepparton store manager, Travis Senior said, “We encourage all Greater Shepparton residents to go through their closets and donate any unwanted jackets to Anaconda Shepparton to support this great cause”.

The appeal has already seen over 18,000 snow jackets donated over the past four years.

