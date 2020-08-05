Homes around the region have long been built to withstand the rigours of time and frequently over engineered to compensate for the variability of materials and construction methods.

But we are no longer in normal times. Smaller blocks, a long drawn out drought and construction often approaching structural limits has seen more and more brick veneer homes suffer the consequence of foundation movement that gives rise to wall cracks where they shouldn’t be.

In a worst-case scenario, the only option to bring about stability to a home is to call in the underpinners.

One of the services offered by Link Building Systems is to do just that.

Director, Andy George said, “Our underpinning process starts with the design plans, the permits and is fully engineered and certified so that we can be confident we get the best result for the client.

“In the first instance. We carry out a comprehensive survey and run a few tests. Sometimes we might want to measure the movement of a crack over some time, a few months or more, to see if it is moving. Sometimes the solutions might be easy but if underpinning is needed, we can then set about doing it the right way.

“When we first start a job, we spend the first day getting the site all fenced to comply with OHS, we make sure we locate all the services and assess all risk hazards aiming to fix the problems and leave the site with minimum disruption.”

Link Building Systems are located at 31 Telford Drive, Shepparton and can be contacted on 5821 4516 for a site inspection.