Exhibition encourages students to be ‘Upstanding’ citizens

STUDENTS throughout the region have been given the unique perspective to learn about bystander behaviour through stories of World War Two.

The Courage to Care program is a not-for-profit travelling exhibition that encourages students to consider their behaviour by using the Holocaust as a medium to explore racism, prejudice, discrimination and bullying. The exhibit honours and salutes the ‘Upstanders’, the courageous men and women heroes of genocide who took on enormous personal risk to save others.

By highlighting the importance of standing up to bullying and prejudice, Courage to Care empowers participants to take positive action and to be ‘Upstanders’ rather than bystanders to discrimination of all forms. Students take what they’ve learned and practise ‘upstanding’ behaviour in the classroom, home and throughout the wider community.

Courage to Care consists of four parts: a visual exhibition featuring artwork and relics from World War Two, a short film, a speech from a Holocaust survivor and student workshops. The program is currently at St. Luke’s College, with schools from throughout the region as far as Finley scheduled to attend.