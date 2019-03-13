Family fun day to help sick kids

THE community is gearing up for a day full of fun when Dookie comes alive for the town’s first Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Fun Day and Auction.

Being the Devenish Dookie & District major Good Friday Appeal fundraiser, the event had previously been held in Devenish, but due an increase in volunteer numbers has been moved to Dookie.

The day, which will be held at the Dookie Recreation Reserve on march 16 from 2pm, will offer raffle prizes, face painting, a spinning wheel, lucky dips, music, a barbeque with lamb and pig run by the Lions Clubs of Dookie and Tungamah and an auction commencing from 3pm with Kevin Hicks as auctioneers among others. Funds raised will be going to the RCH.

RCH Fun Day and Auction media advisor, Peter Shields said, “We are expecting to have a monster auction. We have $17,000 in donated goods so far and by auction day we are looking at hopefully raising at least $25,000.

“We have 20 market stalls so far, so it will be a good day out.

“This event leads on from the success of our Lamb Drive, which saw $17,130 raised for the RCH.

“Recognition needs to be paid to RCH area manager, Neil Lonie who has been the driver behind the whole event.”

For enquiries or to donate towards the auction or raffle, phone Neil on 0427 644 366.