Finest drop to be announced at Wine of Show dinner David Lee

IT’S an exciting time for local wine growers and connoisseurs. More than 75 wines from 31 wineries across the region underwent rigorous judging as part of this year’s Dookie Wine Show recently, where winners of each of the classes were announced, but it is the announcement of the illustrious Wine of Show that is being awaited.

In its 14th year, The Dookie Wine Show has seen enormous growth in the range and quality of wines.

The ‘Wine of the Show’ will be announced at the Awards Dinner on September 19, 2017. At $99 per person, guests will enjoy a five-course meal to match the winning wines at the McIntosh Centre at Shepparton Showgrounds.

For bookings, phone 1300 468 233 or visit gotafe.vic.edu.au/campus-life/restaurants/masterclass