Foodshare urgently needs your help

Shepparton Foodshare needs your help to source food staples including rice, pasta and UHT milk. These are important to build a nutritious and hearty meal around.

Rod Schubert, Shepparton Foodshare board chair said, “These items are always difficult for us to source due to their long shelf-life therefore supplies are often limited, however at the moment we are completely out of these items”. Foodshare stressed that whilst we are always grateful for any support, at the moment they are desperate for these items.

It is anticipated that due to the recent natural disasters and the ripple effect that this will have on health and wellbeing and added financial pressures, there will be a rise in food insecurity and demand for food relief.

Rod said, “We would be grateful if the community, when doing their weekly grocery shop would consider popping an extra bag of rice or pasta or a carton of UHT milk in their trolley to donate to Foodshare.”

You can drop these food items into Shepparton Foodshare at 30 Young Street, Mooroopna between 8.30am – 12.30pm Monday – Thursday. Alternatively call Foodshare on 0432 517 329 to arrange to have the Shepparton Foodshare volunteers collect it.”

Since establishment in 2012, Shepparton Foodshare has distributed more than 2.4 million kilos of food, or the equivalent of around 4.8 million meals to people in need. Rod Schubert, said “We are so grateful for the regular support we receive from our community be it via helping us out when we need specific items such as these, financial support or to conduct a food drive on our behalf.”

For more information please visit the website sheppartonfoodshare.org.au