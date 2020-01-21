Free statewide car seat fitting and safety check kicks off

The Victorian Government is to provide Victorian families with free, expert child car seat fittings and safety checks to keep their little passengers safe.

Kidsafe Victoria and Neighbourhood Houses Victoria will provide free car seat fittings and safety checks in every local government area across Victoria at various locations including neighbourhood houses and community centres.

At these events, professional fitters will inspect child car seats to make sure they’re installed and being used correctly. Parents and carers will also be provided with information on how to check if their precious cargo is travelling safely.

Kidsafe Victoria data revealed the risk of life-threatening injuries in a car accident can be four to six times greater if a child is seated in a poorly installed restraint. On average, six children under the age of 13 are killed, and around 160 are seriously injured in vehicles on Victorian roads each year.

Parents and carers can register their interest to attend a child car seat safety check session at https://www.kidsafevic.com.au/road-safety/free-child-car-restraint-checking-program/