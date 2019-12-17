GV Health Waranga Campus now open

After years of working across two ageing locations, the consolidation and renovations of Waranga Health is a major boost for the residents of Rushworth.

Opening the new facility on December 11, Mark Gepp, the Member for Northern Victoria Region said, ”These modern facilities under the one roof will ensure seamless care can be provided to the people of Rushworth.”

The redevelopment delivers new office, administration, reception, storage, consulting and activity areas as well as a new dining room and laundry facilities and an outdoor area with BBQ.

A new front entrance also makes access easier for patients, staff and visitors. The new state-of-the-art facility, now brings together all of Rushworth’s acute, primary and community health as well as aged care services into cutting-edge new facilities.