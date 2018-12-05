Have your say on new music festival

LOCAL residents are being encouraged to get involved with a new large-scale music festival that is set to hit Shepparton on November 2 next year.

Greater Shepparton City Council and Red Hill Entertainment has invited the community to have their say on the name of the festival, the selected artists to perform and to provide feedback on other activities they would like to see feature at the festival.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development, Geraldine Christou said the festival will be unique to the region.

“This is an event that belongs to the community therefore we are giving residents the opportunity to shape this festival to be iconic to the region.

“With expectations of attracting more than 2,000 attendees in the first year we want there to be something at the festival for everyone to enjoy.”

Red Hill co-director, Aidan McLaren said they are looking forward to developing a show in the region.

“We are keen to hear from the local area on what they’d love the festival to be,” Mr McLaren said.

“We’d love people to take a moment to fill out the online survey telling us which Australian bands they’d most love to see play, which ages they think the festival should be targeted at, and what entertainment other than live music they would like to see included.

“Anyone who completes the survey goes in the running for a free VIP double pass provided by Red Hill Entertainment to the inaugural event.”

The online survey is now open and will run until Friday, December 7 and can be found at https://fs26.formsite.com/unifygathering/SheppartonMusic/index.html