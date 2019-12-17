Help brighten a family’s Christmas

‘Tis the season for giving and generosity, and Uniting Vic.Tas is calling on Australians to donate 70 tonnes of non-perishable food and toiletries for those in need this Christmas.

Executive officer of Uniting Goulburn North East, Jennifer Sleep said, “Launching our annual Food for Families campaign and partnering with WAW Credit Union and all thirteen of their branches, I am confident we will reach our target.

“15 percent of people in the Shepparton area are living in poverty. 20 percent of those people are under the age of 15. We are seeing a rise in people experiencing financial stress, poor mental health, family violence and alcohol and other drug issues coming to our services for help.” She said.

Michael Mack, CEO of WAW Credit Union, said, “Christmas is a very special time for many families, but for some it can be a difficult reminder that they’re struggling more than others. Donating food and other essential items to those in need is part of sharing the Christmas spirit. Our community is very generous and I’m sure will get involved in this great cause.”

To donate, visit Uniting Shepparton at 219-225 Wyndham Street, Shepparton Monday to Friday from 9am to 4:30pm. Another way to help families in the community is the Target Christmas Appeal. You can donate a gift or purchase a Christmas bauble at Target Shepparton to help local families.