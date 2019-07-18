Helping hands for cultural display

Kmart Shepparton has celebrated NAIDOC Week for the third year in a row. In conjunction with the Bangerang Cultural Centre, they have put together a cultural display in the front window of the store, including a collection of artifacts and posters.

To celebrate the launch last Tuesday, they also had the Bangerang Dance Group showing off their moves with a traditional dance.

Another feature of the display is to enable the people of Shepparton to participate by adding handprints into the window display.

Chairperson of Bangerang Cultural Centre, Miranda Edwards said, “A display like this helps bring the Aboriginal culture and the people of Shepparton closer together. The community love it.”

The display at Kmart ran all week for NAIDOC Week.