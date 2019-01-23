Higher education journey begins

A NEW intake of students rolled into La Trobe University’s Shepparton Campus last week, as part of the university’s Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC) main offer round.

This year, students have again shown strong interest in La Trobe University’s career-ready courses, including cybersecurity and commerce.

It’s also the first intake of students taking part in La Trobe’s new three-year bachelor of biomedical science (medical) undergraduate degree delivered at the university’s Bendigo and Albury-Wodonga campuses. Those who successfully complete the course will then gain guaranteed entry into the University of Melbourne’s doctor of medicine postgraduate program, based in Shepparton, which is hoped will help to solve Australia’s rural doctor shortage.

Wanganui Park Secondary College VCE graduate, Vice Chancellors Access Scholarship recipient and 2019 bachelor of business (accounting) student at La Trobe University, Alannah Patafio said, “It’s great to be able to stay locally. It’s less expensive staying at home and being able to work casually at the same time.

“I want to eventually become a forensic accountant. I liked legal studies in year 12 but didn’t want to do a law degree. So I want to combine the two areas of interest.”

Mooroopna Secondary College VCE graduate, Vice Chancellors Access Scholarship recipient and 2019 bachelor of educational studies student at La Trobe University, Courtney Taylor said, “I’ve always been interested in education from a young age. It has been a dream of mine for years.

“Being given an offer through La Trobe, I can see my dream becoming a reality. My end goal for as long as I can remember has been to become a primary school teacher.”