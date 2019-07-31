Honouring our multicultural senior citizens

LOCAL seniors groups in Shepparton will be getting a $4,000 cheque in the mail from the Andrews Labor Government to support their work helping older migrants and ensuring they stay connected to the community.

Groups include the Greek Orthodox Senior Citizens Shepparton and District, Le Belle Arti Inc., North East Bocce Association, Shepparton Italian Women’s Group Inc., Shepparton Macedonian Seniors Group, Tatura Italian Women’s Group, Tatura Italo Australian and Friends, and The Greek Orthodox Community of Shepparton and District.

The funding allows seniors’ organisations to hold events, excursions, cultural music performances, religious celebrations and a range of other activities. The grants will also be used for buying or upgrading equipment, like fridges, barbeques and other commercial kitchen appliances.