Horror weekend on region’s roads

A HORROR start to the new year, and indeed over the weekend, has seen two people die on our roads, bringing the total number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year to eight; one less than this time last year.

A 20-year-old man has died in hospital after the car he was travelling in struck a tree near Mansfield on Friday night.

The white Holden Commodore was travelling along the Midland Highway when it left the road and struck a tree shortly before 9:30pm.

The driver, from Wangaratta, was taken to hospital however died over the weekend.

His 24-year-old male passenger, also from Wangaratta, remains in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash will be investigated.

On Sunday morning, a second man died on our roads after the motorbike he was travelling on struck a tree in Kialla.

The man was travelling with two other riders on Watt Road near Riverview Drive just before 7am when the crash occurred. The 52-year-old Kyabram man died at the scene and police are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the accidents are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au