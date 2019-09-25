Huge boost for local footy fans

After taking place for a number of years in places across metropolitan Melbourne, the AFL V/Line Cup is being taken out to regional Victoria. Following on from four years in the Latrobe Valley, Greater Shepparton is to play host to the four-day carnival from Monday, September 23 to Thursday, September 26.

Held annually, the V/Line Cup carnival brings together the most talented male and female regional junior footballers to battle head-to-head against other top performers in their age group.

More than 100 past V/Line Cup participants have gone on to play professional AFL football.

Currently in its 16th year, the V/Line Cup has grown to include fourteen under-15 boys and eight under-15 girls teams.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “Hosting this event is a massive coup and continues our region’s tradition of hosting high profile AFL events with our partners AFL Victoria and AFL Goulburn Murray. We anticipate this event will bring more than 3000 visitors to the region.”

Speaking at the launch of the V/Line Cup, general manager, network planning and integration for V/Line, Jonathon McKeown said,’ “Being able to sponsor this cup shows our commitment to supporting the community, particularly in regional Victoria. The event has generated more than $9 million in the Latrobe Valley and we hope the event will do the same for the Goulburn Valley.

Matches will be played at Deakin Reserve, Princess Park and Mooroopna Recreation Reserve.