Huge discounts for 1st birthday celebration

When it comes to planning a celebration, one of the questions you should ask yourself is, “what are my guests going to drink?”

Shepparton’s Bottle-O Warehouse is celebrating their first birthday this weekend and the store is absolutely swimming in options for punters to wet their whistle.

The special birthday event will take place over Friday, Saturday and Sunday and they will be offering free tastings throughout the special event, including tastings of big brand alcohol, including Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, founded by UFC star Conor McGregor.

There will also be a barbecue out the front on both days, available from midday until 3pm. An egg and bacon breakfast will be available on the Saturday morning for the early birds, between 9am and 11am. During both days of the celebration, there will be great giveaways and prizes, including the opportunity to win one of five $100 Bottle-O vouchers.

Discounts and multi-buy sales will be operating throughout the weekend across the Bottle-O Warehouse huge range of wines, spirits and beer.

With plenty of free parking available, head down to Bottle-O Warehouse to celebrate this fantastic achievement. The shop is open until 11pm every night and is located on the corner of High Street and St Georges Road. For further enquiries, give the friendly team a call on 5831 3833.