Huge week of junior footy

HUNDREDS of the best junior footballers from across the region battled it out at Deakin Reserve last week for AFL Victoria’s annual V/Line Cup championships.

Now in it’s sixteenth year as the official naming rights partner of the carnival, V/Line has contributed extensively in providing the opportunity for young players to challenge themselves against the best in their age group across regional Victoria.

In 2019, the V/Line Cup has grown to include fourteen under-15 boys teams and eight under-15 girls teams, with more than 550 participants flocking to Greater Shepparton last week for the four-day carnival.

On Tuesday, the under-15 Goulburn Murray girls weren’t strong enough for the Richmond’s Next Generation Academy Pioneers Two, losing the match by 82 points at the final siren. The Goulburn Murray Girls team also struggled during Thursday’s match, losing to Geelong Cats Academy by 72 points.

The under-15 Goulburn Murray boys similarly struggled during the week, with Goulburn Murray One losing to Richmond’s Next Generation Academy Pioneers One by 38 points on Tuesday’s game. It was a challenging day for the Goulburn Murray Two boys too, who were defeated by Richmond’s Next Generation Academy Pioneers Two by 50 points.

The local boys performed better during round four on Thursday, with Goulburn Murray One edging closer to the Geelong Cats Academy One team and only losing by 13 points at the final siren. Goulburn Murray Two similarly only just fell short and were defeated by Geelong Cats Academy Two by 22 points.