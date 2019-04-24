If you can afford your monthly power bill, you can afford to go solar!

SOLAR is our future, an eco-friendly and cost-effective energy solution that saves the environment and your wallet from soaring electricity prices. Green Tunnel is an established name in solar industry and a 100 percent Australian owned company with professionally trained and Clean Energy Council Approved experts with a team of local electricians to install your solar system solution.

Receive expert advice from solar engineers, rather than a salesperson, who will work with you to establish a bespoke solar solution for your residence, commercial or farm property. Green Tunnel Solar will find the best solar technology for you, as opposed to a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach.

Offering free, no obligation quotes with no upfront, no interest payment plans, call Green Tunnel Solar today to start saving big on your energy bill. For a free quote or for more information, visit Green Tunnel Solar in person at 6 Fryers Street, Shepparton, online at www.greentunnel.com.au or call 1300 809 064.