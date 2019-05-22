Importance of family celebrated in the community

THE vital role that families play in the local community was celebrated last week, with a range of activities held across the region as part of National Families Week.

As part of The Lighthouse Project’s (Lighthouse) dedication to families across the region, it has been and continues to be instrumental in building a movement of volunteers to support our families and kids to success. To date Lighthouse has attracted over 450 generous community and business people who are utilising their skills and connections to create better outcomes for our kids.

Many of those local businesses and organisations are helping to support both primary and secondary schools around the Goulburn Valley, such as The Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority, Gouge Linen & Garment Services, Jefthomson, and Goulburn Valley Water. Other businesses such as WB Hunter and Foott Waste provide tours of their facilities for students to connect with the real world and learn about workplace safety.