Important job for interesting boat

YOU may have been driving past Victoria Park Lake last week and noticed a rather interesting boat doing laps. The aquatic harvester boat was actually completing a very important task, cutting the Ribbon Weed below the surface and storing the cut material on board for later disposal.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure, Phil Hoare said the works are part of regular routine maintenance of the area, to ensure it remains a great community facility.

“Ribbon Weed will remain in the wetland and other areas for its water treatment properties and to provide animal habitat,” Phil said.