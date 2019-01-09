Joining forces to bring shade to popular gardens

LOCALS and visitors alike will now be able to enjoy the popular scenes at the Australian Botanical Gardens Shepparton under a shaded area, thanks to a joint effort by the Rotary Club of Shepparton South and Friends of the Botanical Gardens.

The two groups worked with other members of the local community to create a shaded area and shelter over some seating at the gardens which was officially opened in December last year.

Initiated in the year of Rotary Club of Shepparton South president, Andrew Lelliott, Friends of the Botanical Gardens member, Jenny Houlihan presented a potential project for the club members to design and construct a shade structure over seating. The plans were started in January 2018; the engineering computations were completed by Todd Durnthaler Design. Frank Moretto, a commercial builder, was appointed and donated his services.

In June when the building permit was approved, steel was purchased from Nalinga steel. During September some excavations and concreting were started by John Baldi concreting, with no cost to the club. Thanks to Baldi Concreting for this service.

The frame and construction were started by Rotarians Bill King and Brian Pethybridge in September and October. The installation was finished in October last year, with assistance from various Rotarians. Further concreting was needed, again provided by Baldi Concreting. Signage was completed by Yarrawonga Custom Plasma Cutting.