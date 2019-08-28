Keeping the kids moving

With a background in PE teaching and a passion for fitness, local Nathan Reid knows the importance of keeping kids active and fit for both mental and physical health. He noticed there weren’t many after school programs in the Goulburn Valley that focused on fitness, and so Kids on the Move was born.

Kids on the Move is an eight week course providing kids with fun fitness activities to keep them fit and healthy and give them something to do after school. The program includes three different classes on Monday nights from 4pm, starting with the Junior Movers for six to nine year olds, the Challengers for 10 to 12 year olds, and the Reid Human Performance program for 13 to 17 year olds.

The Junior Movers class focuses on fun fitness games, team building activities, and kid workouts. The Challengers class, as the name suggests, is more challenging and focuses on juggling, ball control, and developing strength. The Reid Human Performance class focuses on developing fundamental movement patterns, reducing the risk of injury and increasing strength and hand-eye coordination. All classes have a major focus on building resilient young community members through developing growth mindsets and giving them a sense of belonging.

Nathan said, “Not all kids want to join a sports team but that doesn’t mean they can’t improve their overall health and wellbeing. Our program gives them the chance to have fun, be active and socialise outside of school hours.”

The program has seen children from over 10 Goulburn Valley primary and secondary schools enrol so far in 2019.

If your child wants to give Kids on the Move a go, Nathan also offers a free trial session to allow kids to get a feel for the program. For more information and to sign up, head to Kids on the Move on Facebook or Instagram, or visit the website at www.kidsonthemove.net