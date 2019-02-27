Learning about water catchments on first seminar day

THE Fairley Leadership Program explored ‘Water in Our Catchment’ as part of the participants’ first seminar day.

The group spent the day learning about and exploring the issues relating to water in local catchments.

The day began with a tour of the Goulburn Weir where the participants were able to learn about the history and workings of the weir.

The rest of the day was kindly hosted by Goulburn-Murray Water where participants were given the opportunity to understand and explore the topics of Urban Water, Irrigation, Water and the Environment and the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

The group heard from a variety of speakers including from Goulburn-Murray Water, Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority, Goulburn Valley Water and Opteon Property Group.