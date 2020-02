Situated on the outskirts of Shepparton, the little rural hamlet of Lemnos is home to around 250 people has new owners taking over the small general store and distribution point for The Adviser newspaper.

Sheena Dryden and her husband are the new owners while Rachel Beaty helps Sheena in the day to day running. As it is with many small hamlets, the general store is the cornerstone of the town and the Lemnos store is no different providing anything from grocery items to hot and cold food.