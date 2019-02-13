Little winner names crane

THERE is quite a touching story behind the reason that 7-year-old Airport West resident, Lily Shay Crane was chosen as the winner of GV Health’s name the crane competition, with the crane now known as ‘Lilyshay.’ Lily’s grandmother, who lives locally, saw the competition entry and thought it would be fitting for her to enter due to her surname being crane, but the reason she won was actually because of her uncle.

Lily’s middle name was given to her in memory of her uncle, Shay who tragically lost his life following a car accident in Mooroopna. He was taken to GV Health then flown to The Alfred in Melbourne where he later passed, but his legacy lives on as his organs were donated and helped to save the lives of seven others.

Lily’s little brother, Jacob has a medical condition that sees him attend hospital frequently, and so the family also has an ongoing connection with the medical world.

Lily said, “I was so excited when I found out I won. I didn’t believe it.”

Lily’s dad, Gregg Crane said, “GV Health has played a big part in our family as both mine and my wife’s parents are from the area.

“We are excited to now be a part of the re-development at GV Health. Lily was so excited when she was telling me that she won she nearly burst.”