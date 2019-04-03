Local pork for your fork at the market this Sunday

WEEKENDS are always delightful out at Emerald Bank, with plenty always on to keep the whole family entertained for hours. The first Sunday of every month is especially exciting, with the Shepparton Farmers Market on again this weekend.

With over 60 stalls showcasing the finest in fresh produce and local products, The Shepparton Farmers Market is an extremely popular weekend event. There will be live music, food stalls, coffee and so much more, with plenty of space to wander freely or enjoy the serenity in a seat under the shade.

Returning to Shepparton Farmers Market this week is the delicious and extremely popular vendor, Goulburn Valley Pork. They specialise in quality and delicious pork, with a paramount emphasis on producing ethically grown pork without compromise.

Goulburn Valley Pork co-owner, Sharon Young said, “The Shepparton Farmers Market is set at such a great location, with awesome atmosphere and lots of great local produce.

“Come down this weekend and try some ethically produced bacon, chorizo, kabana and some of the best pork belly you will ever try.”

The Shepparton Farmers Market will be held this Sunday, April 7 from 9am until 1pm at Emerald Bank, 7725 Goulburn Valley Highway. For further information, visit www.emerald.net.au/shepparton-farmers-market