There are a lot of myths and trends that go around in regards to our skin. Does chocolate really cause acne or oily skin? Does ‘organic’ really mean it’s good for our skin? Whether your skin is ageing and you need some advice or guidance on what can help your skin, or if you just want to pamper yourself for a night, Asthetique Skin Care are putting on a night not to miss.

The Love The Skin You’re In event next Tuesday, November 12, will be a night for ladies of all ages and skin types. Held at The Vault in Shepparton at 6pm, the night will include guest speakers, Robyn McAlpine and Kim Morrison.

Robyn loves dispelling skin myths and breaking down the beauty industry hype with skin science, and Kim is the founder of Twenty8 Essentials, an organic chemical-free aromatherapy company with inspiring, online education programs around self-care.

Tickets are $50 and include nibbles and drinks, a goodie bag valued at over $200, and you’ll automatically go in the draw to win some amazing prizes, one of which has been donated by Nicky Kriss Art worth over $600!

Tickets are on sale now at www.asthetiqueskincare.com.au/love-the-skin-youre-in or from the Asthetique Skin Care clinic at 12 Edwards Street, Shepparton.