Major upgrades underway for significant intersection

Travellers moving through the intersection at New Dookie Road, Verney Road, Balaclava Road and Hawdon Street are being encouraged to allow for extra travel time, with major upgrade works commencing at the roundabout this week.

The major project for Greater Shepparton City Council will see the popular intersection changed from a roundabout to a signalled intersection.

Preliminary works commenced at the roundabout in February, with the relocation of the school bus interchange from Balaclava Road to Shepparton High School and the relocation of several underground water and gas mains.

Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure, Phil Hoare, said council appreciated the support and patience of the community during these important works.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience during the works so far and council will continue to work with the Community Reference Committee and provide timely updates on traffic management throughout the next phases of the works,” Mr Hoare said.

Mr Hoare said that this stage of works require significant changes to traffic flow in the area, with residents advised that vehicles will be unable to travel through the intersection in the north/south direction – along Hawdon Street and Verney Road.

“The intersection is a key gateway for Shepparton’s northern growth areas and a signalised intersection with additional traffic lanes is required to provide efficient vehicle movements at this location,” Mr Hoare said.

The roundabout was originally constructed in 1977, replacing a bridge over a channel, and is the first ever roundabout to be built in Shepparton.

Works at the intersection are expected to be finalised by May 2020. Construction will involve additional traffic lanes, channel and traffic island works, relocation of water mains, installation of traffic signals and the construction of the footpath and shared path.

All residents and those who travel in the area are being encouraged to subscribe to updates through council’s website to receive up-to-date information on the project and traffic management plans. For further information, call the project management team on 5832 9700 or visit www.greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/balaclava-verney-new-dookie-hawdon-intersection-upgrade