Make a change and study at Victoria’s #1 university for student support

Deciding which university to attend and course to study can be stressful. This stress can be heightened when offers from universities are being made, as it can be easy for students to feel overwhelmed.

As Victoria’s number one university for student support, Federation University Australia will host an Information Day on Friday, December 13, to assist students through this period.

Course advisors will provide one-on-one advice on ATARs, how to change preferences, courses, scholarships, applications, pathways and a range of student support services.

Advice will be offered on frequently asked questions, including what happens if I don’t receive my first preference? What happens if I do receive an offer from the university of my first choice? What do I need to do next?

Students are also welcome to explore our campuses on the day and see for themselves why Federation University is ranked Victoria’s number one university for graduates starting salary and full-time employment.

Associate professor, Annette Foley said students who received an offer from the university of their first choice should celebrate meeting the requirements.

“For those students who don’t receive an ATAR they were expecting or wanting, it is important for them to know that they have options and that not all is lost,” associate professor Foley said.

“This can be a time for students to recalibrate and think about what they want to do. My advice to these students is to relax, take a step back and assess their options. Start by doing some research around what is on offer.

“Remember that you have your whole life ahead of you and there are many options, opportunities and pathways available to lead you to the career of your choice.”

Students who receive an offer from Federation University on December 18, should accept and enrol by December 24 to secure their place, as there is high demand for our personalised class settings.

It’s an exciting time to join Federation University with next year marking 150 years of excellence in education and assisting 110,000 graduates achieve their career ambitions.

The following campuses will be open on Information Day:

Mt Helen, Berwick, Gippsland – Friday 13 December, 10am to 7pm

Wimmera – Thursday December 12, 4pm to 8pm and Friday December 13 9am to 3pm

If you can’t make Information Day, you can call 1800 FED UNI (1800 333 864) for advice from Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm. You can also book a VIP tour at www.federation.edu.au/infoday

Visit www.federation.edu.au to see how you can Make Your Mark in 2020.