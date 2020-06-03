THE community can get behind local food rescue service Shepparton Foodshare by ordering from The Woolshed’s home delivery menu over the next two weeks. Place your order for a delicious 3- course meal and support Foodshare fundraiser’s, ‘Make A Meal Of June – Takeout Style.’

To order your meal for two, visit The Woolshed website www.thewoolshedatemeraldbank.com.au. Orders can be placed for collection from The Woolshed, or for local delivery, on either Friday, June 5 (orders close 12 noon, June 4) or June 12 (orders close 12 noon, June 11). Meals are served ready to be heated and enjoyed at your convenience.

Cam and Angela Mangiameli of The Woolshed are donating 100% of the proceeds to Shepparton Foodshare to help ensure the critical local service, that provides food for the most vulnerable in our community, can continue. This incredible support has been made possible due to many local businesses donating some of the necessary ingredients for the meal and Cam and Angela themselves donating ingredients and their time to plan, prepare and deliver the meals.

The Woolshed’s Angela Mangiameli said, “We are so pleased that we can support Foodshare again this year albeit it ‘takeout style’. Supporting our community is so important to us, it is amazing what can be achieved when we all work together. With food insecurity continuing to rise, we know that Foodshare needs our support now more than ever to ensure people that are doing it tough have access to nutritious food.”

Shepparton Foodshare board chair, Rod Schubert, said, “We are extremely grateful to Cam and Angela, this is the second year they have supported our annual fundraiser. Whilst we are disappointed that due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to come together at their stunning venue, this way at least we can still come together for the cause whilst enjoying The Woolshed’s beautiful meals at home.”

Shepparton Foodshare relies on its own fundraising efforts to operate. During June, they aim to raise $60,000 to cover 50% of the annual operating costs. Foodshare supplies more than 100 emergency relief agencies, churches, community meals programs and schools with access to free food to distribute to their clients in need. The busy warehouse receives and distributes in excess of 300,000kg of food annually, or the equivalent of 600,000 meals, and prevents edible food entering landfill.

The community can also support Shepparton Foodshare’s fundraising campaign by making a tax- deductible donation online via the Foodshare website at www.sheppartonfoodshare.org.au