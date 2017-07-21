Making the impossible possible David Lee

FIFTY year old former local, Bobby Bajram is set to make the impossible possible. Despite suffering from a severe case of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) he plans to conquer Mount Everest in April next year.

Diagnosed with severe remitting relapsing MS at the age of 13, Bobby’s journey in life has been tough, facing much of his life wheelchair bound and with severe vision problems, but that hasn’t stopped him.

His Everest climb will not be the only mountain climb Bobby has undertaken, having already conquered two of the world’s tallest mountains, Mount Kalapatar and Mera Peak.

Bobby said, “I have many connections with the Goulburn Valley area. My father was one of the first Albanians to come to Kyabram/Shepparton and start work on an orchard.

“Whilst being treated in the hospital in the early days for my condition, I met a wonderful girl from Cobram, April. She was a shining light and sadly her MS was too much for her and she passed away at the age of 20; this climb is partly for her.

“When I was diagnosed with MS, the first thing that came to my mind when I was wheelchair bound and had massive vision problems was that I said to myself one day I’m going to walk to the top of the world and see the blue sky. Now, 38 years later, I will be doing it.

“I’m going to be the first person with severe remitting relapsing MS to go up and down Everest in the world, and the oldest person with a disability to reach the top.

“I know I’ll make it up and down and will be giving it my best shot.

“I’ve been training for seven years for this. Tackling Mount Kalapatar, which is 5,550m high and Mera Peak, which is 6,476m high has been a great help in preparation for Mount Everest.

“I’ve been training with Chris Pearce at Fitness First for over five years, and also Darren Burke. They are the best personal trainers in Australia.

“I’m one of the most extreme athletes in the world with a disability. I train for two hours a day at Fitness First; their commitment has been outstanding.

“I also train at the Jayco Climate Room at 20,000 feet above sea level at the Jayco factory with Shannon, which is a huge help. I also head to Falls Creek and train in the mountains with disabled winter sports Australian trekkers and can trek for up to 15km a day.

“I do that week in and week out, but do often get sick and spend time in hospital for weeks on end and have to start all over again.

“I am currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Integrated Medicine with Professor Avni Sali and Professor Kylie O’Brien. I get acupuncture and spend time in the hyperbaric chamber four times a week.

Professor Sali said he’d get my body right for Mount Everest. He is a great sponsor and provides unprecedented support.

“As well as Mount Everest I am currently looking into going to the bottom of the world; 36,000 feet below sea level in a submarine. My management team is in talks with Virgin Galactic to get me a seat on SpaceShip Two to take me to the edge of space.

“I will be the first person with a disability to get to the top of the world, bottom of the world and out of this world.

“Everest, here I come.”

To help get him to Mount Everest, Bobby has set up a GoFundMe page and is seeking assistance from the community help in his important quest. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/bobbybajram