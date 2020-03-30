Murals installed at SAM construction site

1 of 2

As the construction of the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) continues, we can clearly see it starting to take shape. The $49.9 million project cannot be missed as it stands tall at the Victoria Park Lake. Works are continuing on the façade with construction expected to be completed in December 2020.

New murals have just been installed lakeside next to the construction site. They were painted by members of the community over the last few months and over 50 hours were spent in the SAM studio creating them. The murals represent the values and hopes of those who painted them and also the wider community. It is intended that the murals will stay in place until the end of the year.